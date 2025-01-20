Browns Bonds Hill restaurant submits guest room accommodation plans for Derry
The council’s planning portal recently received an application to add eight guest bedrooms to Browns Bonds Hill, while retaining the existing restaurant.
The application also seeks permission to convert a three-bedroom home at 3 Bonds Hill to a residents’ lounge on the ground floor with one guest bedroom on the first floor, with plans for an outdoor seating area with retractable awning.
Since opening Browns Bonds Hill in 2009, proprietors Ian Orr and Marcus Roulston have opened Browns in Town on Strand Road, Ardtara Country House and Restaurant in Upperlands, Eighteen Ninety Four in Portstewart, and Bushmills Townhouse.
“The restaurant dining experience offered by Ian, Marcus and their team is unrivalled,” their website states. “Most of the restaurants within The Browns Bonds Hill Collection are recommended by the Michelin Guide every year [and] they boast prestigious AA stars for culinary excellence.”
