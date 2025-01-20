Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Plans to add guest bedrooms to a Waterside restaurant have been submitted to Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The council’s planning portal recently received an application to add eight guest bedrooms to Browns Bonds Hill, while retaining the existing restaurant.

The application also seeks permission to convert a three-bedroom home at 3 Bonds Hill to a residents’ lounge on the ground floor with one guest bedroom on the first floor, with plans for an outdoor seating area with retractable awning.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since opening Browns Bonds Hill in 2009, proprietors Ian Orr and Marcus Roulston have opened Browns in Town on Strand Road, Ardtara Country House and Restaurant in Upperlands, Eighteen Ninety Four in Portstewart, and Bushmills Townhouse.

Browns Bond Hill in Derry's Waterside.

“The restaurant dining experience offered by Ian, Marcus and their team is unrivalled,” their website states. “Most of the restaurants within The Browns Bonds Hill Collection are recommended by the Michelin Guide every year [and] they boast prestigious AA stars for culinary excellence.”

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter.