Buncrana has been selected as one of nine pilot towns and cities across Ireland to take part in a groundbreaking national initiative aimed at revitalising and expanding the country's night-time economy.

The new campaign focuses on boosting the social, cultural, and economic activities that take place after 6pm, helping communities to thrive after dark.

One of the key initiatives being introduced across all nine pilot locations is the ‘Safe & Sound’ anti-social behaviour campaign. This encourages respect and responsibility among people enjoying the night-time economy, with the aim of promoting a culture of safety and consideration.

The campaign aims to remind everyone to make positive choices and treat others with respect when out at night.

Sergeant Charlene Anderson, Luke Timlin (town team member), Sophie Gallagher (Night-Time Economy Advisor), Joy Browne (Head of Tourism), John McLaughlin (DCC Chief Executive), Cllr Jack Murray (Cathaoirleach of the Inishowen Municipal District), Rois Deeney (Town Team Member), and Shauna McClenaghan (IDP Joint Chief Executive Officer) at the launch of the Safe and Sound campaign on the Market Square in Buncrana, Co. Donegal. Photo by Joe Dunne.

John McLaughlin, Chief Executive of Donegal County Council, said: "This is a great opportunity for the town to be at the forefront of efforts to enhance the night-time economy, and we look forward to the positive impact it will have on the local community and businesses."

As part of this initiative, Night-Time Economy Advisors have been appointed throughout Ireland to support the development of local action plans. Buncrana, alongside Dublin, Kilkenny, Cork, Galway, Limerick, Sligo, Drogheda, and Longford, will play a leading role in shaping the future of the night-time economy in their respective areas.

Sophie Gallagher, Night-Time Economy Advisor for Buncrana, highlighted the initiatives underway, saying: "The night-time economy is a vital part of our community’s social and economic life. Through this initiative, we’ll be working closely with local businesses, cultural groups, and residents to create an action plan that will enhance the variety of activities and opportunities available after dark.

"A key component of the initiative is the 'Safe & Sound' campaign, which promotes a culture of respect and safety in our night-time spaces. We hope this campaign will help make Buncrana, and towns across Donegal, a more vibrant and welcoming place for everyone to enjoy."

As part of the 'Safe & Sound' campaign, posters featuring key messages will be displayed in venues across Buncrana and beyond, ensuring the campaign’s reach throughout the festive season and into the future. The hope is that these initiatives will foster safer, more inclusive environments in communities across Ireland.

Buncrana’s selection as a pilot town marks a significant step in the development of the night-time economy, with the town set to benefit from greater collaboration, community involvement, and a more vibrant evening scene in the months and years ahead.