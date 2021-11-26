Celtronic to celebrate its 21st in true style with four day dance music festival in Derry December 2021

Ronan O Snodiagh and Myles O Reilly.

A spokesperson for Celtronic said: “Almost two years since our last event, Celtronic’s ethos remains the same: a celebration of dance music culture that is focussed not on profit but on showcasing the biggest, most relevant names in electronic music in relatively intimate spaces alongside the best local and national artists. We will be reducing the capacity and increasing the production values to ensure the best possible experience for everyone. We’re looking forward to welcoming everyone back and start the task of rebuilding the confidence not only of those that attend Celtronic but also of the artists and crew that perform and work at our events.”

Derry artist, OR:LA, now one of the most in-demand DJs in Europe, returns home to open the festival on Thursday December 9 at Sandinos alongside BATU, owner of the Timedance record label. The opening night will also feature a live performance from Liraine James.

Friday night’s event at The Nerve Centre will be headlined by the world’s No.1 electronic music live act, Bulgarian maestro KiNK. The night will also feature housemaster New Jackson and a live set from one of Derry’s most promising producers Cartin.

On Saturday 11th December, Kila front man Rínán Ó Snodaigh and Myles O’Reilly will perform tracks from their acclaimed new album, Tá’n t’Ádh Liom (Luck is with me) at The Playhouse, Artillery Street, alongside one of Ireland’s finest singer songwriters David Kitt.

The big event at The Nerve Centre on Saturday December 11 will feature a packed lineup that will include a live show from Giant Swan. One of Europe’s most renowned and well-loved techno DJs, Sunil Sharpe makes his Celtronic debut alongside Welsh electronic duo Overmono who exploded during lockdown with their remix of ‘For Those I Love’ and the track ‘So U Know’.

The festival closing party on Sunday December will feature two of house music’s finest, Gerd Janson from Running Back Records-Frankfurt and festival favourite Move D, playing in the intimate surroundings of 57/The Gweedore.

As always, Derry and Ireland’s best electronic music talent will feature strongly across the festival programme. Live performances will come from acts including AUTUMNS, NAZIR, PORPHYRY and THE FULLY AUTOMATIC MODEL and RAYON VERT while the city’s leading clubnights and DJs will also showcase at the festival including BEKUZ x INFLUX, RIOT CODE, and QUEEN & DISCO.

Kink will be performing in Derry.

Celtronic would not be possible without the support of its funders Derry City & Strabane District Council, Arts Council NI and PRS Foundation. Tickets for all events are on sale now at www.Eventbrite.com.

An Access All Events ticket costs £45 while nightly admission will cost between £10-£20. Tickets are available online at eventbrite.com.

For more info, check www.celtronicfestival.com, www.facebook.com/celtronicfestival or follow @celtronic on Twitter.

Loraine James (Photo Suleika Müller.)