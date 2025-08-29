At just 11 years old, two kind-hearted Derry girls Eádan and Roma have risen to the occasion to collect an incredible £500 for Macmillan Cancer Trust.

Best friends since primary school, Eádan Barr and Roma Breslin have both been personally affected by cancer in their lives; Roma’s granny passed away from cancer, while Eádan’s great-granda is undergoing his second round of chemotherapy.

Both girls say the cause is very special to their hearts and they wanted to do what they could to help support Macmillan Cancer Trust.

During their last week of summer holidays, the girls spent hours in the kitchen baking buns, cookies, and a variety of other treats to sell. Then, on their last day before starting first year at St Cecilia’s College, they sold everything they had made, as well as other treats made by friends and family, with all donations going straight to their chosen charity.

“I’m just so proud of them,” said Eádan’s mum, Stacey. “They’re such good girls.”

While they had help from family to set up the bake sale, the girls took full initiative. They proposed the idea to their mums after an open day at their new school and organised the whole thing in just over a week.

Eádan and Roma have known each other since Primary 1 and have been best friends ever since, so it was no surprise they wanted to do this together, says mum Stacey. “You never see one without the other,” she said.

The bake sale was hosted by The Village Community Hub in Rosemount last Wednesday, where Eádan’s grandmother Chrissie is the centre support officer.

The Hub is always keen to support community events like this, says Chrissie, who has wanted to ‘turn the centre around’ after a tough few years.

Formerly the Rosemount Resource Centre, the Hub is open to the public Monday to Friday, offering educational classes, groups, and a free-to-use allotment.

In just the first ten minutes of the bake sale, Eádan and Roma had already raised £200. The delicious baked goods continued to fly out the door, with the whole community showing up to support these two wonderful girls.

Most popular seemed to be the brownies and apple cake, which both disappeared quickly, but it was the Galaxy Caramel Cookies that were the bakers’ favourites.

“We love baking,” said Eádan and Roma, when asked why they chose a bake sale to fundraise. “And we love buns.”

In only two hours, Eádan and Roma raised an incredible £500.85 for Macmillan Cancer Trust, thanks to their kindness, determination and amazing baking skills.

Macmillan provides a wide range of expert advice, financial guidance, emotional support, and practical assistance for people with cancer and their families. Macmillan also funds cancer research and is largely funded by donations, relying on the public to raise money for their services. To donate to the charity, visit macmillan.org.uk.

In a post after the sale, mum Stacey said: “A massive well done to these two amazing girls, and a huge thank you to all the wonderful family and friends who supported them along the way. From hours in the kitchen to the last slice sold, every bit of effort was worth it”.

We couldn’t agree more!