Derry’s Umi restaurant ready for the next chapter as it welcomes new co- owner

Derry’s Asian fusion restaurant Umi has a new co-owner in the mix, with the arrival of chef and DJ Gary Moran.

Moran, who has worked in Michelin-star kitchens in Belfast and Manchester as well as award-winning local eateries, will be joining Umi’s founder Sean Lafferty as a partner in the Strand Road hotspot.

Between them, the Derry-born pair bring nearly 40 years of expertise, having first met more than a decade ago as chefs in the city’s Custom House restaurant.

Lafferty brought home his passion for Asian fusion cuisine in 2020 after working abroad in high-end restaurants from Ibiza to the Alps, and travelling to more than 40 countries.

Umi's Sean Lafferty (left) and Gary Moran (right) in the Strand Road restaurant.

Umi began life as a takeaway and a series of sold-out pop-ups before Lafferty opened the bricks and mortar restaurant on the Strand Road in June 2022.

Since then, the restaurant has won plaudits from restaurant critics and diners alike, specialising in Asian-inspired seasonal dishes, expertly-rolled sushi made using fresh fish from nearby Greencastle, and a range of cocktails and drinks from local producers such as Rough Brothers Brewery.

Umi has also played host to a series of sold-out Disco Dining events, with Moran – who performs under the name Jean Luc – among the DJs taking to the decks under a giant disco ball.

Since starting his chef career in Belfast’s Michelin-starred Shanks Restaurant more than 20 years ago, Moran has worked with Michelin-starred Paul Heathcote in Manchester as well as local eateries including Harry’s Restaurant and the Beech Hill, plus extensive large-scale catering.

Umi restaurant in Derry.

The announcement comes as Umi also unveiled a new uniform for its team of 12 staff, designed and produced in Derry’s Rosemount Factory by local streetwear brand Amach, and revealed plans for Umi Sundays, with Sunday opening from 2pm to 8pm.

Moran said he was looking forward to a fresh challenge at Umi.

He added: “I’m excited and passionate about this partnership with Sean. There’s no other restaurant like Umi in Derry. I’ve been a fan of it since the launch party and love coming here as a diner as well as DJing at events."

“As a chef, I’m consistently impressed with its top-quality food, finished to perfection, the unique atmosphere, the creativity of its team in the kitchen and the incredibly knowledgeable front of house staff who make everyone feel welcome and comfortable.”

And Moran will still be treating diners to some tunes at Umi, alongside the food he creates in the kitchen.

He said: “I’ve always DJed alongside being a chef – for years I’d be rushing out of the kitchen after a shift at 10pm to go and DJ in a nightclub. Food and music are both about entertaining; and nowadays, for a lot of people, nights out revolve around good food. At Umi, people can get it all under one roof.”

Lafferty ran the kitchen in Ibiza’s famous Pikes Hotel, spent winters as a chef in luxury ski resort restaurants and also worked at top Belfast restaurants before moving back to Derry.

He said: “Gary was one of my mentors when I first started out as a chef and he has always been a big supporter of Umi. Having him coming on board as a co-owner just made sense – Umi can continue to grow with Gary’s support.”

“We can exchange ideas and expertise, collaborate on menus, and achieve work-life balance both for ourselves and the team.”

Lafferty added: “I’m proud of creating a restaurant that’s survived in some of the toughest times, and we want to continue to thrive. We’ve built a real family at Umi under head chef James Gallen and our restaurant manager Tim Cullen, and I’m excited for the next chapter with Gary alongside us.”