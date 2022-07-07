Foyle Sailability ‘delighted’ to return to Maritime Fest

A cross-border voluntary organisation, Foyle Sailability provides opportunities for sailing and other water sports to people with disabilities. With the help of specialised equipment and boats, and with guidance from qualified volunteers, the organisation is making these sports more accessible.

This is the third year Foyle Sailability has been involved in the Foyle Maritime Festival, with bookings now available for sailing sessions along the River Foyle on Wednesday 20th July and Sunday 24th July from 10am-3pm.

Foyle Sailability Secretary Ken Curry said: “We’re delighted to be part of the Foyle Maritime Festival once again and hope many people will join us for some fun and informative sailing sessions. We welcome participation from anyone with a disability or those who face severe disadvantages – whether you have any on-the-water experience or not.

“In the short term, we are giving people with disabilities the chance to take to the water themselves, with expert help. In the longer term, we want to offer the kind of support which enables those of us with disabilities to aspire towards the highest levels of sailing or water sport skills.”

Sharon McMahon, Loughs Agency CEO, said: “Foyle Sailability is a fantastic organisation that does terrific work in making water-based activities more accessible.

“We’re thrilled to have them on board as part of the Loughs Agency water activities at the Foyle Maritime Festival, which presents a brilliant opportunity for people with disabilities to try sailing for the very first time, or simply to get out on the water and enjoy the Foyle amid the festivities.

“Having water activities that are accessible to everyone is part of what makes this festival so special and we are lucky to have an organisation like Foyle Sailability to deliver this support.”

Limited spaces are available for the water activities at the Foyle Maritime Festival. Bookings can be made via https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/o/loughs-agency-48068700913.

The Foyle Maritime Festival returns this summer for the first time since 2018, alongside the Clipper Round the World Yacht Race fleet. The five-day event runs from 20th - 24th July, with thousands of people from all over the world expected to attend.