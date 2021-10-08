Hgh Street voucher £100 cards - Phonelines to open on Monday October 11 in Northern Ireland

Those who do not have access to the internet or who are unable to apply online, can make their application for their card by calling 0800 046 8330.

The service will operate from 8.00am – 6.00pm Monday to Friday until 25 October 2021.

The Minister said: “Demand for the Spend Local prepaid card has been unprecedented with well over 1 million people making their application online. We must not forget, however, that there are people who do not have access to the internet or need assistance with their application. I am pleased, therefore, to announce that applications for those people can now be made using our Telephone Application Service from Monday 11 October.

Gordon Lyons, Economy Minister launching the telephone service.

“Callers will need to provide the same personal information as those who applied online, except an agent will make the application on their behalf. Once the applicant’s information has been verified, the £100 prepaid card will be posted out.”

The Minister added: “The High Street Scheme is a key element of my Department’s Economic Recovery Action Plan. I would encourage everyone to consider where they spend their card and help to give a boost to those local businesses and communities hit hard by the pandemic and associated restrictions.”

In order to verify applications the following personal details are required.

*National Insurance number

*name

*address

*date of birth

*sex

*disability status (specifying if you have a visual impairment)

*email address (if available)

*telephone number

*driving licence number (this is optional but will help speed up the checking process)

The online portal and telephone service for applications closes on October 25. This will also be the last qualifying date for those turning 18 to be eligible to apply for a Spend Local card.

The High Street Scheme closes and the Spend Local prepaid cards will cease to be valid on November 30.

When an applicant receives their card, they will need to verify the card through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a pin, before they can start to use it for contactless payments.

The cards can be used in all participating businesses in Northern Ireland. They cannot be used online or for gambling or some financial and legal services.