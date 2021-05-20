Cinemas can reopen on Monday along with all other indoor attractions. (Pictured is Brunswick Cinema in the Bowling Alley complex, Pennyburn)

IN PICTURES: All reopening on Monday May 24 in Northern Ireland

The NI Executive has confirmed further easing on restrictions from Monday May 24.

By Brendan McDaid
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 7:42 pm

Relaxations on travel, indoor gatherings, indoor dining and drinking, weddings, cinemas, bingo, sport training and spectators and tourist accommodation and attractions have now been rubber stamped.

Last week the NI Executive said that thanks to the efforts of the public and the continued success of the vaccination roll out it was in a position to signal a further set of relaxations.

The new easing take effect from Monday May 24, subject to a review on May 20, the and NI Executive has now decided:

1. DER - DERRY LOCKDOWN

Up to six adults from different households and 10 from one household can sit together at bars, restaurants and cafes. DER1220GS - 012

Buy photo

2.

Increase numbers for outdoor gatherings to 500 or capped at risk assessment level if lower. This would allow up to 500 spectators at any outdoor event. Any gatherings of over 30 people outdoors must be an organised gathering and would require a risk assessment. The Executive would advise organisers to consider the use of Lateral Flow Tests for any planned larger events.. File picture Halloween event in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.10.19

Buy photo

3.

One dance will be permitted for the newly weds or civil partners.

Buy photo

4.

There will be no restrictions on the top table at weddings and civil partnerships. Other tables maximum of 10 and children under 12 excluded from table numbers.

Buy photo
Next Page
Page 1 of 6