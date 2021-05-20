IN PICTURES: All reopening on Monday May 24 in Northern Ireland

2.

Increase numbers for outdoor gatherings to 500 or capped at risk assessment level if lower. This would allow up to 500 spectators at any outdoor event. Any gatherings of over 30 people outdoors must be an organised gathering and would require a risk assessment. The Executive would advise organisers to consider the use of Lateral Flow Tests for any planned larger events.. File picture Halloween event in Derry. Picture Martin McKeown. 28.10.19