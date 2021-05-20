IN PICTURES: All reopening on Monday May 24 in Northern Ireland
The NI Executive has confirmed further easing on restrictions from Monday May 24.
Thursday, 20th May 2021, 7:42 pm
Relaxations on travel, indoor gatherings, indoor dining and drinking, weddings, cinemas, bingo, sport training and spectators and tourist accommodation and attractions have now been rubber stamped.
Last week the NI Executive said that thanks to the efforts of the public and the continued success of the vaccination roll out it was in a position to signal a further set of relaxations.
The new easing take effect from Monday May 24, subject to a review on May 20, the and NI Executive has now decided:
