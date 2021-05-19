IN PICTURES: What’s due to change on Monday May 24 in Northern Ireland?

Relaxations on travel, indoor gatherings, indoor dining and drinking, cinemas, sport training and spectators and tourist accommodation and attractions are expected to be rubber stamped.

Last week the NI Executive said that thanks to the efforts of the public and the continued success of the vaccination roll out it was in a position to signal a further set of relaxations.

They indicated that they had “good news” for those with marriage and civil partnerships planned, as well on indoor visits in domestic settings and for the hospitality sector and “for those needing a hug from families and friends”.

The new easing take effect from Monday May 24, subject to a review on May 20, the and NI Executive has now decided:

DER - DERRY REOPENS July 2020: Group pictured dining in Bishop's Gate Hotel as restrictions were eased last summer. Six people from different households are expected to be able to sit together to dine or have a drink at cafes, restaurants and pubs from Monday.

DER - DERRY REOPENS Chef Henk Swiegers pictured with customers Cathy Mullan and Mary Ellen Bell in the Cottage Café in the Craft Village last summer as restriction were eased. Again it will be table service only from Monday. DER2027GS – 007

DER - DERRY REOPENS Customers pictured in the Scullery Café, Waterloo Street last summer. Children under 12 are not counted in the six per table maximum. DER2027GS – 001

Foyle Arena - indoor group training is expected to be given the green light from Monday. DER1615MC052