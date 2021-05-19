IN PICTURES: What’s due to change on Monday May 24 in Northern Ireland?
The NI Executive will meet tomorrow (Thursday) to discuss the further easing on restrictions, which it has previously indicated will be introduced on Monday May 24.
Relaxations on travel, indoor gatherings, indoor dining and drinking, cinemas, sport training and spectators and tourist accommodation and attractions are expected to be rubber stamped.
Last week the NI Executive said that thanks to the efforts of the public and the continued success of the vaccination roll out it was in a position to signal a further set of relaxations.
They indicated that they had “good news” for those with marriage and civil partnerships planned, as well on indoor visits in domestic settings and for the hospitality sector and “for those needing a hug from families and friends”.
The new easing take effect from Monday May 24, subject to a review on May 20, the and NI Executive has now decided: