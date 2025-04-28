Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

If you’ve ever grown tomatoes you will know they are among the fastest growing plants to start from seed under the right conditions, and to ensure a crop by the end of summer into autumn, it’s important to keep up with them.

The best way to do this is to pot them on into bigger containers as soon as possible after a growth spurt. The same goes for most other fruit and vegetables, and especially root vegetables like carrots and parsnips which need a lot of space to develop the long, edible but delicate tap root, and which may suffer permanent damage if left in too small a container for too long.

Vegetables and fruit trees or shrubs are generally very thirsty and hungry plants compared to most other flowering flora, and they need regular monitoring for signs of drought and nutrient deficiency. That’s not exactly surprising when you consider the water content in something like a lettuce, a tomato or an apple, but you can water something like tomatoes which are grown indoors with no access to rain or outdoor moisture one day and come back the next to find they they have dried out again.

I started three varieties of tomatoes from seed back in late February and since they germinated they have been sitting in a warm, south facing window ledge which has helped to stop them getting too leggy. The varieties I am growing are a Moneymaker (smallish, red salad tomato), and two cherry varieties – Sweet Millions (red) and Mirabelle Blanche (yellow). Having already been separated and planted into individual pots last month, the warm weather a few weeks back, and a weekly half-strength diluted liquid fertiliser feed has resulted in them taking off and outgrowing their pots already.

Potting on two month old tomato plants.

So much so that I’m potting a lot of them into their final homes in big 20 litre pots with plenty of room for the roots to develop.

Did you know that, like potatoes, tomatoes can be either determinate or indeterminate. Determinate simply means they will only grow to a specific height, stop and produce all their fruit at the same time. Indeterminate tomatoes just keep growing – mine reached the roof of the kitchen last year – keep flowering and keep producing fruit as long as there’s enough light and heat to do so.

I added a few handfuls of dried tomato feed and dried organic seaweed fertiliser into a mix of roughly 85% compost and 15% topsoil from the garden centre. The latter with its high sand content will help with drainage. And I’m burying the tomatoes four to a pot and well down, with a good bit of the stem below the soil line. This part of the stem will then send out new roots and help make for a sturdier plant.

The other vegetable I’ve been potting on this week is broccoli – a plain old green broccoli and a fancier purple variety. Both were super easy to germinate from seed and the green broccoli in particular is very hardy and has been left outside from early on. Broccoli is packed with nutrients and antioxidants and is an easy brassica to grow from seed and grow on in containers or a raised bed if you are a novice.

Tomato seedlings have come on leaps and bounds.

And don’t be worried if your plants do nothing for a few weeks after transplanting / potting on. The plants will need time to get used to their new environment, but most of the time they will figure it out and come on in leaps and bounds once they settle into their new home.