Museum of Free Derry and Patricia's Coffee House up for Staycation Awards NI 2022

Derry folk have until 1pm on Friday to vote for the Museum of Free Derry and Patricia's Coffee House both of which have been nominated in the Holiday At Home Staycation Awards NI 2022.

By Kevin Mullan
Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:46 pm
Updated Thursday, 29th September 2022, 12:49 pm

The Museum of Free Derry is up for Tourist Attraction of the Year while Patricia's is in the running for Coffee Shop of the Year.

Two other local businesses are also in the running for accolades. Tanks and Skinny's is up for Cafe of the Year for its Limavady outlet, while Benone Getaways has been nominated for Self Catering Accommodation of the Year.

"The Holiday at Home Staycation Awards will honour and recognise those who make our vacation time near home great.

Patricia's Coffee House

"Over the past couple of years we have had to get used to spending more of our holiday time close to home. We have embraced our local towns, cities, countryside and shorelines. The Holiday at Home Staycation awards will offer the chance to shine a light on the best of what our country has to offer," the organisers state.

To vote visit: https://www.staycationawards.com/vote

Museum of Free Derry
Derry