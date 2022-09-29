Museum of Free Derry and Patricia's Coffee House up for Staycation Awards NI 2022

The Museum of Free Derry is up for Tourist Attraction of the Year while Patricia's is in the running for Coffee Shop of the Year.

Two other local businesses are also in the running for accolades. Tanks and Skinny's is up for Cafe of the Year for its Limavady outlet, while Benone Getaways has been nominated for Self Catering Accommodation of the Year.

"The Holiday at Home Staycation Awards will honour and recognise those who make our vacation time near home great.

Patricia's Coffee House

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Over the past couple of years we have had to get used to spending more of our holiday time close to home. We have embraced our local towns, cities, countryside and shorelines. The Holiday at Home Staycation awards will offer the chance to shine a light on the best of what our country has to offer," the organisers state.

To vote visit: https://www.staycationawards.com/vote