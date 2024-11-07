Plans for a new bar in Derry City Centre have been approved by Derry City and Strabane District Council.

Members approved plans, which involve the change of use of a former furniture shop at 35 and 37 Waterloo Street to allow for the new bar and associated works, at this month’s Planning Committee meeting on Wednesday, November 6.

In a report to members Officers noted that there were objections to the application due to traffic, pedestrian safety, noise, and antisocial behaviour.

However, consultations with public bodies such as DfI Roads and NI Water were met with recommendations to approve, subject to imposition of appropriate conditions.

A representative said the objectors were a “group of concerned residents and business owners” who support a vibrant town centre, but felt that the site was unsuitable for the proposed bar due to “genuine safety and amenity issues”.

They added: “The Officers’ report states that no evidence of compromised pedestrian safety has been submitted, we say that’s inaccurate.

“A traffic safety report highlighted serious visibility issues and inadequate pedestrian safety measures.

“If you have a group of five or six people leaving the bar and stepping out onto the narrow footpath, they will inevitably spill onto the road and, as there is no forward sight visibility around the corner, a car or taxi travelling up Harvey Street could easily knock down a pedestrian.”

“In terms of cumulative impact on character Waterloo Street already has a high concentration of bars, mainly at its lower and upper ends.

“Turning these remaining retail units into licensed premises would oversaturate the area and erode the diverse commercial mix that defines its character.”

An agent for the applicant argued that DfI Roads found no merit in the objections, and concerns about an outside footpath being too narrow were unfounded.

“I measured it yesterday, it’s 2 .9 metres so there’s not limited visibility,” the agent said.

They concluded. “And in terms of retail units at Waterloo Street, that has actually increased from 58 percent to 60 percent, so the primary retail frontage remains and continues.

“Buildings at numbers 33 and number 39 remain in retail use, ensuring no proliferation of non -retail uses.”

Members voted unanimously in favour of the application.

Andrew Balfour,

Local Democracy Reporter