Out the Line: Stephanie’s Offing Coffee along popular Derry - Donegal walkway ‘a dream come true’

Stephanie Bradley at Offing Coffee.

‘Out the Line’ as it is known, is a favourite spot for walkers, joggers and cyclists. The route starts from the Foyle Valley Railway Station right past the border towards Killea, Co. Donegal

At the end of the railway line sits a new business called ‘Offing Coffee’. A 1980s-style caravan converted into a barista coffee shop.

Stephanie Bradley is the owner of the business and first started working as a barista in Australia nine years ago.

Pitstop: Aisling McNichol and David Hunter.

“It’s been one of those dreams I’ve had for five or six years.” she said.

“I was made redundant last July, so I just took that as a chance to go ‘right, it’s now or never. If I don’t do it now, I never will’. So I bought this wee 1980s caravan in August and renovated it with my Dad. It then took nine months to find somewhere to go.”

The route is enjoyed by many for the scenery and most of all, the peace and quiet. Never before has there been such an incentive to accommodate the people who use the walkway every day. The shop has been open for over five weeks now, and Stephanie says the response has been very positive.

“It’s been really good. I feel like it’s been a welcomed addition to the area.”

Stephanie went through a project called the ‘Go For It’ programme. which is funded by Invest Northern Ireland and the European Regional Development Fund.

“When you’re just starting out, you have the Go For It programme there for help. I went through that last summer, which was really useful. You have one to one mentoring, help setting up a business plan and someone to talk through ideas with.”

The products used are sourced as locally as possible. Stephanie bakes fresh savoury snacks such as chocolate and miso cookies, lavender shortbread and salted caramel brownies. The coffee Stephanie uses is from Fidela Roasters, who are based in Coleraine. “It is a husband and wife team, and the husband is from Colombia.” she said.

“They are sourcing all of their beans directly from his family’s farm so there is 100% traceability on the product, which is one of my main focuses here, to try and keep everything as local and sustainable as possible.

“The hot chocolate that I am using is from a company called Refuge, that are based in Belfast and whose profits go towards supporting people who’ve suffered from human trafficking in Northern Ireland.

“We stock Ukelele Chocolate which is made in Derry and all organic. The tea is from the well known Northern Ireland based Suki Tea.

“We have McDaid’s Football Special, which is made in Donegal, Morellis ice cream from Portrush and the now famous cinnamon swirls from Scarpello on the Buncrana Road, with hopefully many more to come!

“One of the main things I want to do here is support other local businesses making quality products.”