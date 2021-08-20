Over 300 artists for Fleadh Mhor Dhoire 2021

Fleadh Mhor Dhoire Director Oliver Green.

The festival was launched last night and will continue through to Bank Holiday Monday, August 30 with over 50 events bringing the best of Traditional Irish musicians, singers, storytellers and dancers to the city centre.

Featuring a wide range of concerts, sessions and Derry’s biggest ever Trad Trail, this year’s Fleadh Mhor Dhoire is showcasing local, national and international artists.

Mayor of Derry & Strabane Graham Warke last night officially launched Fleadh Mhor Dhoire at Studio 2 in Skeoge before the first event, Stories of the Land featuring 20 of the city’s greatest Tradition Irish folk singers and songwriters, got under way.

Oliver Green, Fleadh Director said: “This year’s Fleadh Mhor Dhoire comes at a time when our city really needs a lift and with this amazing line-up of artists and performers our hope is to give our people and visitors to our city an unforgettable experience.

“With amazing concerts featuring international artists, The Henry Girls, Margaret Keys, and some of Ireland’s top Traditional Irish Musicians, the county’s biggest ever Trad Session and our amazing cross community Sharing Concert before culminating with the biggest Trad & Session Trail our city has ever seen with almost 40 gigs over four days in bars and venues across our city during the Bank Holiday weekend at the end of August, we are hoping that this magic of Irish Traditional music and song can bring a time of joy for all our people to embrace.”

Mr Green also thanked all the local bars and venues taking part, which, he said, will “create a wonderful opportunity to bring our city to life”.

He also thanked Derry City & Strabane District Council, The Community Relations Council, The National Lottery, Comhaltas “and all the amazing organisations and people who have supported us to make this years Fleadh Mhor Dhoire happen”.

“With our friends in CCÉ Baile na gCailleach, it is our hope to share the magic of Irish music and song with all our people making Derry a destination of choice and contributing to the bounce back that our city so badly needs,” he added.