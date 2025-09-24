Popular Derry eatery BURN on the River closes for essential maintenance

Popular riverside eatery Burn on the River has closed for a fortnight to facilitate essential maintenance, the proprietors have confirmed.

The restaurant opened at Timber Quay in January.

It closed on Wednesday and is set to reopen in early October.

"Due to ongoing work in the area the restaurant will have to close for two weeks due to essential maintenance. This will happen from Wednesday, September 24. We will re-open on October 8,” the owners said in a statement via the restaurant’s social media.