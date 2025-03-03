Popular Derry takeaway Romeo's wins big again at two award ceremonies

The team at Romeo's Takeaway on the Strand Road have attended and won awards at two different ceremonies on the same night.

The Irish Takeaway Awards were held at Radisson Blu Hotel, Sligo and the NI Takeaway Awards were held at Armagh City Hotel on Monday night last week.

At the Irish Takeaway Awards, Vahid Rostami won Chef of the Year (Ulster) and also Pizza of the Year (Ulster).

Last year, they won Highly Commended at the Irish Takeaway Awards, and this year they went one better to win.

The management team Andrea and Vahid Rostami.

At the NI Takeaway Awards, Romeo's won Highly Commended for Best Kebab Shop.

Romeo’s are renowned across the north west for their pizzas, kebabs, burgers, fries and range of pasta dishes among other dishes.

So much so that they have won many awards over the course of their 17 years in business.

Ssome recent awards included winning Best Takeaway in Northern Ireland and Best Independent Pizza Delivery Store in the UK at th ePizza and Pasta Awards.

Vahid Rostami pictured with awards won at Irish takeaway awards.

Romeo’s was established 17 years ago, they area a family run business, with owners husband and wife Joanne and Majid Rostami at the helm, along with management Vahid (Majid’s Brother) and Andrea Rostami, also husband and wife.

All four have vast experience in the catering industry from fast food franchise pizza chains, to fine dining Italian restaurants and this combined experience helps Romeo's deliver top customer experience.

They have a great passion and drive to deliver quality food, give excellent service and be the Best!

Their original ethos from day one was to be a Modern Premium Quality Takeaway offering only quality, fresh food and excellent service.

They prepare everything instore making everything from scratch and ensuring their unique recipe using the best quality ingredients without additives.

Romeo's want the customer to have the best experience from ordering through to delivery.

The team are always adapting the business every year and are changing with trends, Romeo’s is always improving, always want to be the best, leading the way and standards in Takeaway Food.

Come and try for yourself!

You can find out more and come and order some Romeo’s for yourself at https://romeostakeaway.com/