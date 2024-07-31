Proprietor of Moksh opening new Indian restaurant in former The Sooty Olive in Derry’s Waterside

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The proprietor of the popular Moksh Authentic Indian Takeaway on the Culmore Road is to open a new restaurant in the former The Sooty Olive premises in Derry’s Waterside.

Sean Harrigan, the award-winning chef-proprietor of The Sooty Olive, which ceased trading in April after over a decade in business on the Spencer Road, wished Umesh Aggarwal, and his team, best wishes on the new venture.