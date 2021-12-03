£100 High Street voucher cards: Only 11 days left to spend local
New research shows an increase in shoppers on local high streets as the countdown to the end of the High Street Scheme begins.
The scheme will close in 11 days’ time on Tuesday, December 14 and the public is being urged by Economy Minister Gordon Lyons to spend whatever remains on their Spend Local cards as soon as possible.
Already, over £107million has been spent by cardholders across Northern Ireland in the retail, hospitality and service sectors.
Minister Lyons today welcomed new figures published by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium (NIRC) which show a boost to the number of people going into shops or businesses in October being continued in November following the introduction of the High Street Scheme. NIRC has said “the High Street Scheme is truly proving its value”.
The NIRC data shows that, in November, the number of shoppers in the north reached their highest point so far compared to the pre-pandemic level. This has led to Northern Ireland showing the best recovery in the UK with -5.2% on 2019 figures.
The equivalent figures for England, Wales and Scotland were -15.7%, -16.7% and -19.8% respectively.
Minister Lyons said: “The aim of the High Street Scheme has been to stimulate local businesses, including retail, hospitality and service sector outlets, which had been hit hardest during the pandemic so I am delighted to see this research published by the Northern Ireland Retail Consortium.
“I would once again urge anyone who has yet to activate or use their Spend Local card, to do it now. We want to see every penny possible from every £100 card spent. Spend it now, spend it all and spend it local.”
Aodhán Connolly, Northern Ireland Retail Consortium Director, said: “The High Street Card scheme is truly proving its value with a phenomenal bounce back in footfall across Northern Ireland. This is hugely welcome news for retailers who have had the toughest two years on record.”
The Minister also encouraged everyone to shop safely by wearing a face covering, maintaining social distancing and using contactless payment where possible.
Cardholders can check their balance, view transaction history, terms and conditions or find answers to frequently asked questions relating to the cards by visiting the DfE Spend Local page - clients.prepaidfinancialservices.com/nistimulus/login.aspxWhen an applicant receives their card, they must activate it through a computer-operated phone system or text message and make the first payment using a pin, before they can start to use it for contactless payments.