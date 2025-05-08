Redcastle Hotel's The Edge crowned Hotel Restaurant of the Year

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Redcastle Hotel and Spa’s The Edge restaurant has been awarded Hotel Restaurant of the Year and has been named as the overall winner for Ireland at the prestigious Yes Chef Awards 2025 held in Sligo.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This national recognition celebrates the “exceptional culinary standards, service, and dedication of the entire team” at The Edge Restaurant, led by Executive Chef Gordon Smyth.

Overlooking the waters of Lough Foyle, The Edge has become renowned for its "locally inspired menus, creative flair, and unforgettable dining experiences” and has won a slew of awards in the recent past.

General Manager of Redcastle Hotel, Owen McGee said: “We are absolutely thrilled to receive this award from Yes Chef. It’s a testament to the incredible passion and talent of our culinary and hospitality teams.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Left to right: Owen McGee General Manager, Restaurant Manager Keith McGilloway (holding winning cert), Executive Head Chef Gordon Smyth, and Head Chef Conor McCormick.

"We are proud to bring this honour home to Donegal and to share this achievement with our loyal guests and community.”

The Yes Chef Awards celebrate the best in the Irish hospitality industry, with winners chosen by a panel of independent judges who assess culinary excellence, innovation, and guest experience.

As well as the Yes Chef award win, Redcastle Hotel has just launched its new Summer 2025 menu which has a lot of new dishes created by Chef Gordon Smyth with a focus on seasonal produce, bold pairings, and refined local ingredients.

Starters include White Onion Velouté with smoky Gubbeen cheddar and a warm scone, Crispy Ham Hock Fritter with zingy Islander kelp salsa verdi and pea fricassee.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Redcastle Hotel on the banks of Lough Foyle in Inishowen.

There is also Torched Mackerel with horseradish, dill, and chicory, and the Citrus Cured Salmon with yuzu and sea lettuce.

For mains, the Braised Daube of Beef is served with lentils and charred scallion, Roast Pork Fillet with green Thai curry velouté, lychee, and caramelised belly, and Roast Cod Fillet with Nduja tomato fondue and saffron aioli.

“Desserts are a true highlight, especially with the introduction of honey from the hotel’s own beehives.”

Speaking about using the hotel’s own organic honey, Chef Gordon Smyth said: “As part of our sustainability project, we now maintain two on-site hives that support local pollination and biodiversity. The honey gathered from these bees is now being proudly incorporated into the menu, most notably in the Pistachio and White Chocolate Delice, served with Cardamom & Redcastle Honey Ice Cream, raspberry, and rose—a beautifully balanced dish that captures the essence of summer and our commitment to the environment.”

For more information see: www.redcastlehoteldonegal.com