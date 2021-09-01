Return of Derry night bus services under consideration - Durkan welcomes Translink response

Mr Durkan welcomed a letter of response received from Translink, in which its chief executive stated that it is planning to launch a pilot night fleet when staffing and training permits to support the hospitality industry in the north.

There have been long-standing concerns that a shortage of transport at night in Derry and elsewhere is impacting the night time economy in the north west.

Night buses are used in cities throughout the world to ensure people can get home safely from work, bars, restaurants, clubs and theatres and also help boost the hospitality sectors of numerous town and city centres.

Mr Durkan said: “I’ve written to Translink to request that a pilot night bus service is rolled out in Derry to ensure that people can get home safely from the city centre.

“I remain hopeful that this proposal is under consideration and hope Translink will be in a position to announce such a provision in the coming months.”

Generally, enhanced bus services will resume for the first time in many months from today, September 1.

In the letter shared by Mr Durkan on Facebook, Chris Conway, Translink Group Chief Executive said: “Pre-Christmas 2019, we trialled a number of late night bus and rail services which were well received and helped to support the night time economy; this included enhancements to the 212 service.

SDLP Foyle MLA Mark H Durkan

“Unfortunately, COVID impacted on our plans to develop these further.

“Whilst our staff resources are 100% utilised on current services, we are actively recruiting and training drivers.

“We aim to re-launch trials once again to support the hospitality industry on the approach to Christmas and we will consider a number of trials in Derry.

“The success of the trials will determine any plans for future rollout of late night services.