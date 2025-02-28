Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody surprises Derry’s Link 47 with signed guitar

A music-themed restaurant and bar in Derry now has a very special addition to its Wall of Fame – a brand new, signed guitar from Snow Patrol’s Gary Lightbody.

Link 47 is well known for its music memorabilia-covered walls, celebrating both local up-and-coming artists and world-renowned musicians.

The venue proudly showcases legends like Snow Patrol, Lavengro, Phil Coulter, The Undertones, and Damian McGinty, alongside a growing collection of music history.

The latest addition came as an unexpected surprise after Gary Lightbody’s mother visited the restaurant for a meal.

The guitar has been donated by Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody.

While dining, she took a moment to pose beside her son’s photo on the Wall of Fame. Restaurant staff, curious about her interest in the display, soon discovered who she was.

“She mentioned that she might be able to get Gary to send something for our music memorabilia collection,” said Stephen Quigley, Restaurant Manager at Link 47. “We thought it was a lovely idea, but honestly, we weren’t sure if anything would come of it.”

Just a few weeks later, to the team’s amazement, a brand new guitar signed by Gary arrived at Link 47—completely unprompted.

“We never even asked for it, which makes it even more special,” added Quigley. “Gary and his mum took it upon themselves to make this happen, and we’re beyond grateful.

Snow Patrol's Gary Lightbody's guitar in situ in the bar and restaurant.

"To have something this significant from one of Northern Ireland’s biggest artists is incredible.”

The guitar will be specially framed and put on display in the coming weeks, adding another piece of history to Link 47’s ever-growing music walls.