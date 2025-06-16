The Branch Bar and Grill is to officially open its doors in Derry on Friday.

Preparations have been underway for months after the proprietors of the Old Docks on Queen’s Quay took on the premises following the closure of Molly Malone’s in January.

“We are getting close to the opening date which has now changed to Friday, June 20,” the new owners said on their social media channels.

Earlier they stated: “We have been working hard building a beautiful, brand new bar and restaurant.”

The new bar is located at 122 Northland Road at the Aileach Road Roundabout, in premises that were formerly home to the Venue, Rafters and most recently Molly Malone’s.

The owners are currently recruiting experienced waiters and waitresses and are inviting the submission of CVs to [email protected]. Applicants interested in applying can also drop their CVs into the Old Docks Bar and Restaurant at Queen’s Quay in the city centre.