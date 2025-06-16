Vietnamese restaurant chain Madame Pho opens doors at first outlet in Derry
The firm opened the doors of its new restaurant at the former Social and Studio premises at 5 Bishop Street in the city centre.
"Our new Derry restaurant offers a fantastic range of authentic Vietnamese cuisine. Try some of our traditional street food today,” the proprietors proclaim on their website. The new Derry restaurant opened at noon on Monday.
The eatery specialises in noodles (Pho), bread rolls (bánh mì), curries, rice dishes, dumplings, rolls, wings, skewers and other traditional Vietnamese dishes.
Madame Pho was established in Belfast in 2020 and now has several outlets in the city and its suburbs. It also has a presence in Dublin.
It serves ‘healthy Vietnamese street food classics made fresh every day’ with diners free to choose from its ‘signature Pho noodles, Spring Rolls, Fresh Salads, Bahn Mi's and ‘vegan and gluten free options’.