WATCH: Scenes from Beyond Blue riverside show at Derry's Foyle Maritime Festival

By Brendan McDaid
Published 30th Jun 2024, 11:29 BST
Canon fire and tall ships on the Foyle- here are some of the early scenes from the Foyle Maritime Festival’s Beyond Blue showcase on Saturday night with music leading into the event by various choirs.

Featured is CALMS community choir Thyme to Sing performing ‘Sailing’.

The festival has already attracted tens of thousands of people over the past few days with numerous street food vendors, colourful characters, live concerts, tall ships and other vessels and water-based and marine themed land-based activities to keep people of all ages entertained.

Today, Sunday, is the final chance to visit the free Foyle Maritime Festival, and it will be open from 12pm to 6pm.

