Watch: The legendary Jive Aces whip up the crowd into dance during Derry's Jazz festival

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Known for their energetic dance inspiring performances the Jive Aces.

If you didn’t catch the band today you can find them playing across Derry tomorrow at the city hotel from 4:30pm then at 9:00pm in the Bishops Gate Hotel.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Sunday you can find the band in the Maldron Hotel from 8:00pm.