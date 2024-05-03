Watch: The legendary Jive Aces whip up the crowd into dance during Derry's Jazz festival
Jive Aces return to Derry’s Jazz festival and gets the crowd dancing in the Guildhall
Known for their energetic dance inspiring performances the Jive Aces.
If you didn’t catch the band today you can find them playing across Derry tomorrow at the city hotel from 4:30pm then at 9:00pm in the Bishops Gate Hotel.
On Sunday you can find the band in the Maldron Hotel from 8:00pm.
Monday being the your last chance to catch the band you will see them in The Embankment from 2:00pm
