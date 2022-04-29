Weather - what’s in store for the Bank Holiday weekend and the City of Derry Jazz Festival?

There’ plenty of entertainment to be enjoyed right across the city today and for the rest of this long weekend, plus Ruaidhri Higgins’ swashbuckling Derry City play against St Patrick’s Athletic tonight and can be expected to take a significant number of fans to the away fixture.

So, whether you’re planning to take in the sounds and atmosphere of the jazz festival, visiting local attractions or beaches, or travelling to support the Candy Stripes, what does the weather have in store?

Sadly it looks like indoor venues will be best served over the weekend, despite the pleasant start to today though at least it should stay dry today.

The Mayor, Graham Warke, launches the jazz festival with the Jive Aces.

Met Eireann forecasts cloud tonight - both here and in Dublin where Derry City are playing - with heavy rain on Saturday. On Sunday and Monday, that eases to light rain in the Derry so we’ll be lucky if we see any decent periods of sunshine over this long weekend.