Foyle Cup ‘a jewel in the sporting crown’ - McCallion

Sinn Féin MP Elisha McCallion has wished all those taking part in the Foyle Cup well as the competition gets underway across the north west.

Speaking as over 6,000 young players, coaches and officials gathered in the sunshine at Guildhall Square following the annual Foyle Cup parade, Elisha McCallion said: “The Foyle Cup is a jewel in the sporting crown in the north west and is now a fixture on the international soccer calendar.

“Today we had the Foyle Cup parade through the city and it was excellent to see so many people coming together from far and near to take part in this fantastic competition and to make new friends.

“I have been attending the Foyle Cup with my own children for more than ten years and I know how much they enjoy and look forward to the competition each year.”

The Foyle MP added: “It is also a great boost for the city with many families organising their holidays around the Foyle Cup so they can come to Derry for the competition.

“I want to pay tribute to the organisers of the competition and all those involved in the Foyle Cup, particularly in making it more inclusive than ever this year.

“It is an excellent showcase for the huge wealth of sporting talent in the north west and gives young people an opportunity to play against some of the best young players around.

“I also want to wish all the players, coaches and parents well as the games get underway right across the north west in the days ahead.”