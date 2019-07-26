Foyle Hospice ‘Ladies Only Cycle’ returns

Foyle Hospice ‘Ladies Only’ Cycle event will return on Sunday, September 29.

This event, organised in association with Foyle Cycling Club, is being run to foster the two-wheeled sport of cycling among women as well as raising much needed funds for a local charity. A ‘Couch to 50K (35-mile)’ programme for the novice and returning cyclist will run before the event. Foyle Cycling Club will host weekly training sessions for ladies of all abilities to help them prepare for the event. Whether you have never been on a bike before or you just want to improve your skills and distance, come along on Thursday, August 1 at 7pm to the fundraising unit at Foyle Hospice, for an information session. On Sunday, September 29 there will be a choice of three different routes. Route 1, 20 miles on cycle path with a difficulty rating of ‘Easy’, Route 2, 25 miles on road with a difficulty rating of ‘Moderate’ and Route 3, 50 miles on road. The cycle will leave from the Hospice at 10am, with sign in/registration commencing at 8.30am. All participants will receive a finishers medal upon their return to the Foyle Hospice.