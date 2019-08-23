Thousands of participants and spectators are expected to gather for the Foyle Pride Parade in Derry tomorrow (Saturday, August 24).

The parade on Saturday departs from the Railway Station in the Waterside at 2pm.

It will then make its way over to the city centre and down to Guildhall Square, where there will be entertainment.

There will also be a Family Fun Day at the Peace Garden beside the Guildhall.

The Foyle Pride Festival has over the past week been hosting numerous events in the lead up to this weekend’s parade.

Highlights have included Football versus Homophobia at the Brandywell, the premiere of ‘Ulster Alien’ at the Alley Theatre in Strabane and a Gender Reveal Party at the Old Ulster Bank building.

Other events included a comedy night and a public talk on ‘Solidarity Across Borders: Oscar Wilde’s American Tour and the Example of Stonewall’.

The play, ‘She Wants to Be a What?’ has also proved to be a big draw.

A creative exploration of Activism took place this afternoon (Friday) at ‘Riot’ in the Void gallery, while tonight at 8pm there will be a discussion on ‘Keeping The Protest in Pride’ at the Old Ulster Bank Building.