Free ‘Women in STEM’ conference at NWRC next week

North West Regional College (NWRC) is inviting local people interested in forging a career in the STEM industries, to a FREE event at their Strand Road Campus on Friday March 22, at 10.30 a.m.

The ‘Women in STEM and Digital Technologies’ Conference, presented by TV personality Sarah Travers features an exciting line up of speakers currently working in the fields of Digital, Science, Technology, Engineering and Maths.

They are Jennifer Neff from Elemental; Mary McKenna, Technology entrepreneur, Angel investor and co-founder of Learning Pool; and Irene McAleese, Co-founder and Chief Strategy Officer at See.Sense (Safer Cycling), and winner of the 2018 Spectator’s Economic Disruptor Award (the only woman among 12 finalists).

The event will culminate with a panel discussion chaired by NWRC lecturer and broadcaster Freya McClements when the key speakers will be joined by Roisin Crawford, STEM Aware, and Nuala Murphy from Moment Health, Top Start-ups UK 100 and Lean-In Ireland.

Suzanne Rodgers, Curriculum Manager of Media and Journalism at NWRC, and co-ordinator of the conference encouraged women of all ages interested in STEM careers to register for the event.

She said: “STEM Occupations continue to be among the fastest growing careers as Technology continues to grow at a rapid pace.

“The Women in STEM conference is a great opportunity to hear first-hand from women forging successful careers in a male-dominated area. There will be plenty of ‘how to’ advice and a chance to reach out to a possible mentor/advisor/investor.

“We’d particularly extend a warm welcome to students across the North West currently in post primary education, who are in the midst of making vital decisions about their futures, to come along and find out what a career in STEM could look like for them.”

NWRC offers a range of full and part time courses in a number of STEM disciplines. For more information log on to www.nwrc.ac.uk/apply

To register for this event at the College’s Student Zone in the Foyle Building, which includes free lunch at 1 p.m. log on to https://www.eventbrite.com/e/women-in-stem-and-digital-technologies-tickets-58634193451