Fresh appeal over suspicious activity near ATMs

Police have issued a fresh appeal to the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activity near ATMs.

Detective Superintendent Rowan Moore said: “Recently we have seen the positive result of the community and police working together to catch those we believe are responsible for the theft of ATMS.

“However, our investigations continue and ATM crime remains a priority for the Police Service of Northern Ireland.

“We are not complacent and we continue to focus on doing everything we can to catch those responsible for previous incidents and prevent further thefts.

“I am grateful to the public for their input and support to date and would encourage communities to remain alert to suspicious activity.

“If you see or hear a digger late at night or in the early hours of the morning ask yourself – what need is there for such activity at such a late hour?

“If your suspicions are aroused phone police immediately. Time is of the essence in catching these criminals. Your phone call could be pivotal in catching the criminals.”

Police have warned that ATM theft is “not a victimless crime”.

“These attacks cause untold loss and disruption to people and businesses, many of whom are rural and depend on their local ATM provision for access to cash,” Detective Superintendent Moore said, adding:

“I would also appeal to anyone who owns or uses heavy plant machinery - please take every possible step to secure and immobilise your machinery. If criminals cannot steal diggers and other similar machinery, they cannot tear out ATMs.

“I would appeal to anyone who has any information which could help us apprehend those responsible to contact detectives on 101.

“Alternatively, information can also be provided to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 which is 100% anonymous and gives people the power to speak up and stop crime.”