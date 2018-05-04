Friday’s Child: Conor Hassan

Conor Hassan is an Assistant Team Leader at NWRC Princes Trust Team Programme helping young people re-engage in education, training and/or employment through a 12-week personal development programme. Conor is also a youth worker and football coach. He plays football with Roe Valley FC and is a member of the Limavady Cross Community Snooker Club (3 Cs). Conor is running his first marathon in Belfast on Monday raising money for Mencap and Children in Crossfire.

Happiest childhood memory?

Back in the days of using jumpers as goalposts after getting home from school and playing football until dinner was ready, and then again until it was dark. I’d occasionally score a screamer (that was only witnessed by half a dozen others), but it feeling like the Champions League Final. After celebrating like a professional football around the estate, there would always be a debate “was it actually in, or did it go over the jumper (goalpost)?”

What was your first job?

Coaching at IFA Summer Camps with the famous Joe Doherty.

Favourite book?

Running: The Autobiography (by snooker player Ronnie O’Sullivan)

Favourite television programme?

Only Fools and Horses, and more recently, Still Game.

Favourite expression?

This is an interesting question as my friends are convinced I could write a book of expressions, which many have come from my two work colleagues (Sean and Patsy). “Give me two seconds and I’ll be back in a minute”, or “S’appenin?” would be used on a daily basis.

Favourite method of relaxation?

Playing snooker.

Favourite holiday destination?

Milan, Italy.

Who would you most like to meet?

I’ve managed a few selfies with Ronnie O’Sullivan, but we aren’t yet on first name terms. I’d love to have a few frames with the Rocket, and a conversation about our mutual interests, snooker and running.

What makes you angry?

When people are ungrateful for what they have, or when people have a gift and do not fulfil it.

What makes you happy?

My family and friends.

What human quality do you most admire?

Trust and sense of humour.

What human quality do you least admire?

Negativity and lack of responsibility.

What has been the most embarrassing thing to happen to you?

When one of my close friends (who is a referee) sent me off in a football match. I had a lot of family and friends at this game.

What was the worst thing to happen to you in your life?

So far I’ve escaped this one and I’m grateful for everything I have.

What is your greatest fear?

Anything happening to my parents.

What has been the high point of your life to date?

Graduating with a first class honours degree after disappointing A level results.

How would you like to be remembered?

For being a good lad who was organised, determined, and good craic to be in the company of.

What is your most treasured possession?

Our family pet, Kim.

If you won the lotto what would you do with it?

Spoil my mother and father (and a few years later my sister Beth).

If you could be granted one wish in life, what would you ask for?

World peace.

If you could write your own epitaph what would it be?

He kept her lit.