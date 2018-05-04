Full Jazz line-up at the Bentley this weekend

The Bentley group will host some of the biggest gigs of theJazz Festival, with free admission all weekend at all venues.

Tonight will see King Rat, Cat Scratch Fever featuring Western Valley Hot Club appear at the Bentley. While the Jive Aces will take to the stage in the brand new 300-capacity Cosh Venue.

In the Gate Bistro, Stephen McKeever will perform, while Ciaran Duffy and String Empire will entertainc rowds in the Magnet.

On Saturday, the Lee Hedley Band headlines the Bentley, and Ska Beats take on the Cosh Venue.

Pbylllis Curran and Peter Price perform in the Gate Bistro, while Louis McTeggert and Claragh Connor appear in the Magnet.

On Sunday, Ska Beats return to the Cosh, and will be followed by the Heavy Beat Brass Band, while the Jiveaholics appear in the Bentley.

Justin Black tops the bill in the Gate, while Shane Rodgers does likewise in the Magnet.

Monday will see the ‘Battle of Brass Bands’ in the Cosh, and Lee Hedley, Stevie & the G’s and Doghouse in Bentley.