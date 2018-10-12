Gaelscoil Na Daróige pupils receive Irish language Recycling Awareness Class

Pupils at Gaelscoil Na Daróige in Derry have received a Recycling Awareness Class in the medium of Irish from Council’s Waste and Recycling Officer, Julie Hannaway, and Irish Language Officer Pól Ó Frighil.

Pupils from Primary 1 up to Primary 7 were told about the journey of waste and how to recycle correctly during the session which was held to mark Recycling Week.

The initiative is also part of the school’s Recycling Education Programme which has seen them implement practical measures including recycling food waste and allocating mixed recycling bins within classrooms.

Council’s Waste and Recycling Officer Julie Hannaway said she was heartened by the pupil’s positive attitude to recycling.

“It was a real joy delivering the Recycling Education Programme to pupils at Gaelscoil Na Daróige with the help of my colleague and Gaeilgeoir Pól,” she said.

“The enthusiasm and interest shown by the pupils and staff was really positive and brought to life our ethos for Recycle Week which is ‘We do. Because it matters’.

“Council have been running a recycling education programme for a number of years now and we are always looking for new ways to engage with schools and pupils to help them on their recycling journey.

“We all have a role to play in reducing the amount of rubbish we generate and ensuring that it is recycled right.”

Any local schools interested in taking part in Derry City and Strabane District Council’s Recycling Programme can contact Julie.Hannaway@derrystrabane.com.

For information and tips on recycling visit www.derrystrabane.com/recycling