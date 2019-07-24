Galaxy All-Stars win £4k worth of new equipment in Lidl competition

Galaxy All-Stars Cheerleading has been announced as one of 38 winning sports clubs across the North to each receive £4,000 worth of brand-new equipment as part of Lidl NI’s ‘Sport for Good’ initiative.

The competition was open to all sporting clubs within Northern Ireland and garnered almost 3,000 online entries.

Commenting on the club’s win, Coach Aoibheann Carlin said: “As coach of Galaxy All-Stars, I am extremely excited about our recent win with Lidl Sport For Good. We are a club that welcomes members from the age of four upwards, offering high quality coaching in cheerleading, trampolining and gymnastics.

“Galaxy All-Stars believe firmly that sport plays a positive role in the lives of young people and we encourage this by placing emphasis on the importance of team commitment.

“With the prize we have received from Lidl, we are going to invest in new equipment which will be of great benefit to our members and help facilitate the future growth of the club.”

Representing an investment of £160,000 by Lidl Northern Ireland into its local communities, the Sport for Good initiative aims to champion the role of sport in mental and physical wellbeing, encouraging young people to get involved with their local sports clubs and empowering Northern Ireland’s up-and-coming athletes.

Sport For Good is the latest initiative in Lidl’s long-standing Community Works programme. Since 2014, Lidl Northern Ireland has been investing and supporting community-based initiatives, supporting over 750 local groups to date.

Last year, Lidl Northern Ireland raised more than £420,000 for local charities and community groups, including its national charity partner, NSPCC Northern Ireland.

Through the Sport for Good programme, the charity also received £4,000 worth of equipment to fund the use of sport in their service centres across Northern Ireland.