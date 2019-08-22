GCSE results? Your future starts at NWRC

If you’ve just received your GCSE results, there’s never been a better time to choose North West Regional College (NWRC) as you prepare to take the next step in your future.

It’s been a fantastic year for NWRC with great success for students and staff across the five campuses in Derry, Limavady and Strabane.

Demand is high for full-time places, but the College is still accepting applications for courses that will commence in just a few weeks.

NWRC offers a huge range of courses open to students aged 16 and over, from Level 1 to Level 6, in Further and Higher Education.

Students who have attained four, five or more GCSEs can enrol on a Level 3 Further Education course (the equivalent of three A-Levels) at NWRC in a range of subject areas which include Art and Design, Business, Care and Health, I.T., Hospitality and Catering, Media, Science, Sport, Music, Performing Arts. Hairdressing and Beauty Therapy, Early Years, Construction and the Built Environment, Engineering, Administration and Travel and Tourism.

One year courses at Level 1 and 2, cater for students who want to increase their current GCSE profile, and who perhaps haven’t successfully achieved as many GCSEs as they would have liked, and can help them get back on track. Successful completion of a Level 2 course allows students to progress to a Level 3 course (the equivalent of three A Levels) and on to Higher Education, University or Employment.

In addition, the apprenticeship route is becoming more attractive for young people. As an apprentice, young people gain nationally recognised qualifications whilst earning a wage, combining practical ‘hands-on’ experience with academic knowledge. Apprentices typically work four days a week and are released by their employer one day a week to attend College. For students who have already completed their A-Levels or Level 3 course, the attraction of a University equivalent course at their local Further Education (FE) College has never been more appealing.

Results days will be held in all campuses on Friday, August 23 and Tuesday, August 27 from 10am -4pm. Visit www.nwrc.ac.uk/event/nwrc-august-clearing-days/