George wows crowds at Irish Embassy bash

Derry singer George Hutton joined other stars of the stage and screen when he performed at a special event at the Irish Embassy in London last week.

The British Irish Television Dinner was attended by a number of profiles from Irish film and television and ‘Derry Girls’ creator Lisa McGee was honoured with a ‘Rising Star’ award.

Derry tenor, George Hutton, pictured performing at the Irish Embassy in London, last week.

Cast members from ‘Derry Girls’ also attended on the night.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ after the event, George Hutton, who is now based in London, said the event had been “an amazing night.” Officials at the Irish Embassy later described the Derry man’s performance as “wonderful.”

“I was asked by the Irish Ambassador Adrian O’Neill and producer and co-founder of the MediaCon Summit Stephen McCormack to perform,” explains George.

“The whole evening was a really special moment for me. The night was also in commemoration of the late Dave Allen, the comedian, which was also very special! Lisa McGee was great, she told me on the evening that ‘Danny Boy’ was her favourite song so I had to sing it and the response was overwhelming.

“The response I got from singing for so many respected peers from all over Ireland and the UK was something I’ll never forget. Lisa gave a beautiful speech about Derry and about not being afraid as creatives to take chances. It was really inspiring and as a fellow Derry artist it was very moving. It was a really special occasion.”