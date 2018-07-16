Get into the garden with Older People North West

The closing date for the annual Age Concern gardening competition is this Friday, July 20.

A spokesperson said: “This is a reminder to all those over 60 who have green fingers, to make sure to get their entries in on time. This competition has been running for decades, and it is a pleasure to view the wonderful efforts of our older gardeners.

“Each year, there are wonderful examples of older people helping to make their neighbourhood blossom and we know that streets with window boxes and hanging baskets are friendlier and encourage people to connect.” The competition will be judged by the City of Derry and District Gardening Society, who will look at four categories: Garden, Enclosed Yard or Patio, Vegetable Plo, Hanging Baskets and Window Boxes. All entrants into the competition will be invited to the very sociable and entertaining Awards supper in Malvern House on Monday, September 17. This years competition is being generously supported by Altnagelvin Garden Centre, with a spot prize from Homebase. For an entry form, contact 02871347478, development@olderpeoplenorthwest.org or call into Malvern House between 9am and 4.30pm daily.