Ghost the Musical is “great Valentine’s date”

Ghost The Musical is set to pull at the heart strings of Derry audiences this month, as the musical adaptation of the much loved film has a five-night run in the Millennium Forum.

Screenwriter Bruce Joel Rubin adapted his screenplay for this Bill Kenwright production, with Rebekah Lowings playing Molly, alongside Niall Sheehy as Sam.

Speaking to the ‘Journal’ from Sheffield, Niall said he has been able to see some “really nice places” on the tour so far, and is “looking forward” to visiting Derry as part of the tour later this month. The Bray native said he always checks where in Ireland he will be touring with a production when the dates are released. “I think there’s a bus load of my family coming up as well, so it will be a great party for me in Derry!”

Ghost the Musical tells the story of a tragic encounter which sees Sam murdered and his beloved girlfriend Molly alone, in despair and utterly lost. But with the help of Oda Mae Brown, a phony storefront psychic, Sam, trapped between this world and the next, tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of saving her from grave danger.

Niall said he has some “big shoes to fill” taking on the iconic role of Sam, which was made famous by the late Patrick Swayze in the original film, and Richard Fleeshman in theatre. “It’s a big part to take on but it’s a big honour to get to perform some beautiful music and tell quite a touching story.

“We’re not trying to reinvent the wheel, all the classic moments are represented in the musical but equally it is its own story,” he said.

Ghost the Musical runs in the Millennium Forum from Tuesday, February 12 to Saturday, February 17. Niall added that it is a perfect opportunity for a romantic Valentine’s date: “A night out at the theatre is always a lovely romantic night, but I think with the content of our story being love and that feeling of not wanting to let go of someone you care deeply for, it’s definitely a great Valentine’s Day date.” Tickets are now on sale.

The Millennium Forum are holding an Audio Described performance of the Musical Ghost on Thursday, February 14 at 8pm. There are a limited number of headsets for this performance, booking early is vital.

This is a performance of a show whereby people with visual impairment wear a headset that allows them to be told information about what is happening on the stage.

The description only happens in between dialogue and lets the headset wearer to know more of what is occurring on the stage and what the performers are doing rather than just talking and singing.

The rest of the audience will not be aware of these headsets as they are designed to be very neat.