Guildhall and Tower Museum receive Autism Impact Award

Autism NI have awarded the Guildhall & Tower Museum the prestigious ‘Autism Impact Award’ in recognition of the venues going ‘above and beyond’ to create accessible and ‘autism-friendly’ environments.

They are two out of 21 cultural venues in the Derry City and Strabane District Council area to achieve the award with support from the Public Health Agency.

Council is also taking a pro-active approach towards encouraging arts & cultural venues across the City and District to do what they can to make their premises more autism-friendly. Both the Guildhall and Tower Museum have been commended for their commitment to ensure that services are open to all.

Staff and volunteers at both venues also recently completed the full day workshop on fundamentals of autism and as a result were acknowledged as ‘Autism Champions’. They have also been presented with a plague for their achievements in becoming ‘autism-friendly’ venues.

Congratulating all involved on the completion of training and the adaptions to the Guildhall and Tower Museum, Access and Inclusion Coordinator at DCSDC, Louise Boyce said: “It’s great to see the staff from the Guildhall and Tower Museum recognised as ‘Autism Champions’ and receiving the prestigious ‘Autism Impact Award’.

“The work being led and implemented by Council through the Access and Inclusion Project is encouraging arts and cultural venues across the City and District to continuously work towards becoming more autism-friendly.

“It is a real testament from all the team who understand the importance and impact on achieving such an award and I would like to warmly congratulate the Guildhall and Tower Museum for doing so.”

Christine English, Autism NI’s Development Manager said: “We congratulate the Guildhall and Tower Museum on being two of the first venues in the area to achieve this award.”