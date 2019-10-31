Hally Halloween! Here’s what’s happening in Derry today

The biggest night in Derry’s annual festival calendar is just hours away and there is a whole cauldron of events brewing in the lead up to the parade and fireworks today.

Here’s a list of some the main events and attractions on offer today in the city.

The Heart of Samhain

Guildhall Square and Waterloo Place, today 12noon to 10pm and tomorrow, Fri Nov 1 12noon-6pm. The town centre is alive with the sights and sounds and tastes of Hallowe’en, with the Legenderry Food Village, Haunted Market, Festival Information Point, live music, Hallowe’en arts and crafts, street performances and more.

Legenderry Food Village

Waterloo Place, today and tomrrow, bringing together the best of local street food and autumnal treats for all ages.

Extreme Hallowe’en Fun Fair

Ebrington Square, daily through until November 3rd, 2pm to 10pm daily.

Return of Saurus

Guildhall Square, today; Thurs Oct. 31 at 4pm Guildhall Square.

Little Horrors

Guildhall, today - Winnifred and Friends 1pm to 4pm (£1 ages 4 plus), Perrins & Victors Spook-tacular Stories 12pm, 1pm, 2pm, 3pm, 4pm (£2 all ages). See www.derryhalloween.com/tickets

Museum of the Moon

Guildhall Main Hall, today and tomorrow, Friday 10am-12noon daily. Admission free.

Gothic Organ Performance

The Guildhall, today, October 31 9-10pm free. Tickets www.derryhalloween.com/tickets.

Fishy Science/ Monsters of Deep

Riverwatch Aquarium, Prehen, today 10am-4pm. Nutty scientists with interactive fishy workshopsand underwater tunnel trail. Admission free.

Hallowe’en Carnival Parade

Thurs. Oct. 31st. Departs Queen’s Quay 7.15pm. Hundreds of performers to depart from the Council offices car park up Strand Road to Queen’S Quay Roundabout, along Foyle Embankment past the Peace Bridge before turning and returning along Queen’s Quay to the Council car park.

Fireworks Finale

Along River Foyle, Thurs. Oct 31st. 8.15pm fireworks over the Foyle.

First Light Allhallowtide

Tomorrow (Friday) Services, installations, musical and choral experiences with prayers and meditations for All Saints and All Souls Feast Days. See www.derryhalloween.com/1stlight