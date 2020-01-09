Here’s what’s on at The Playhouse Spring 2020!

A visit from children’s favourite Bosco, a new screening of every one of Leonardo da Vinci’s attributed paintings in Ultra HD quality, a keynote by internationally esteemed peacebuilder John Paul Lederach, and three new productions reflecting people’s first-hand experiences of The Troubles have all been announced for The Playhouse’s new 2020 programme.

The dramatic range of theatre, music, peacebuilding, screenings will make up The Playhouse’s new February to June 2020 programme.

Celtic Woman and Riverdance star Edel Murphy, whose performance of iconic songs of struggle and celebration from such songwriting greats in 'Motherland- Songs Of 20th Century Women' will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, May 16.

The eagerly awaited production of ‘First Response’- created and performed by Fire-fighters, Paramedics, Nurses, Journalists, Community Workers, and Counsellors who worked the front lines of some of the most difficult experiences of The Troubles- will open in February. Devised by the Cast and directed by the Japanese- American director, The Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy production will run from Wednesday, Februat 26 to Saturday 29.

The following month The Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy production ‘Beyond the Barricades’ will attempt to make sense of the surreal world of The Battle of The Bogside, 1969. Written by Micheal Kerrigan and directed by Anne Crilly the free production will run on Thursday 26 and Friday, March 27.

‘Anything Can Happen 1972: Voices from the Heart of The Troubles’ will run from Wednesday, April 22 to Saturday 25. The final Playhouse Theatre and Peacebuilding Academy production, the piece will explore the worst year of the Troubles in an evening of voice, of people- gathered by the poet Damian Gorman. The piece will underpin the programme for an inspiring and thought-provoking two-day arts and peace-building conference by the project. The conference seeks to explore the power, purpose, and place of socially engaged art in conflict and post-conflict societies- explored and discussed through key-note presentations led by John Paul Lederach, Teya Sepinuck and Giles Duley. The free conference, running on Thursday, April 23 and Friday 24, will also feature multi-media art installations developed through the academy.

The programme also includes a performance of her own moving story of ‘The Emigrant Woman’s Tale’ by a poet with a unique voice in Northern Ireland, Csilla Toldy (Friday, March 6), the incredible true story of Ireland’s 1798 Rebellion through song, imagery, and storytelling with historical entertainer and musician Paddy Cullivan (Saturday, March 7), and Celtic Woman and Riverdance star Edel Murphy’s performance of iconic songs of struggle and celebration from such songwriting greats in ‘Motherland- Songs Of 20th Century Women’ on Saturday, May 16.

Northern Ireland theatre favourites Green Shoot Productions will present an exciting new play chronicling the extraordinary life of The Guildford 4’s Gerry Conlon following his release from prison in 1989 with ‘In The Name Of The Son’ by Richard O’Rawe and Martin Lynch on Friday, March 13.

Celtic melodies as you’ve never heard them before in exquisite four-part harmony will come to The Playhouse on Saturday, March 14 with Ireland’s premier male vocal harmony The Four Harps.

Other performances include multi-award nominated, five-star play ‘Vessel’ by Irish award-nominated performer, writer, and facilitator Laura Wyatt O’Keeffe (Friday, March 20), North West Opera’s production of ‘The Marriage Of Figaro’ (Saturday, May 30), Little Willow Productions’ exploration of one of the most popular singing stars in the world in the 1950s Belfast born Ruby Murray (Saturday, April 4), an exciting visit from cultural identity caper set in Dublin, 1975 ‘The Irish Play’ by Tim McGillicuddy (Saturday, May 23), and a visit from Rozlyn Sheridan aka Bernie Jones in laugh-out-loud, feel good, one-woman show ‘Mrs Jones’s Diary’ on Saturday, June 6.

For those seeking to get involved behind the scenes or tap into their creative side, several new adult night classes in partnership with South West College (including Photography, Creative Writing, and Performance) has also been announced by The Playhouse. Other opportunities include a visit in February from National Youth Theatre as part of their Auditions Access Fund (offering places on their residential drama course in London in summer 2020), new story-making workshops for schools with Fighting Words, and a new Script Development Programme for scriptwriters of all levels by Sole Purpose Productions.

“We are just so excited to announce another season of original and innovative home-grown, national and international Arts. We want to offer our community access to the very best drama, to new kinds of storytelling, to the best of musical talent and to new exciting artforms” Max Beer interim CEO at The Playhouse said.

For more information or to get a copy of the new brochure contact The Playhouse on (028)71268027 or download a copy at www.derryplayhouse.co.uk.