10 retro 1980s flowers that are due to make a comeback - Gardening with Brendan

At one time they were all the rage and were sitting pretty in gardens and parklands everywhere, but you’d be hard pressed to find some of these 10 throwback plants today – unless you grow them yourself that is.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK.

From the 1950s to the end of the 1980s, there were certain flowering plants that were common place in gardens in every neighbourhood before the were largely consigned to the scrapheap.

Biennials in particular have suffered from this in today’s world, where so many people want instant results, and few have the patience to wait a full year or more for a plant to bloom.

But just like the indoor spider plant however, some are making a comeback and just like fashion, the others are sure to have another day in the sun in the years to come and you can help set that trend by picking up some seeds and creating your own cottage garden memory lane.

Yellow Wallflowers to the fore and purple Honesty flowering at present. (inset- honesty seedheads - Getty)

Here's 10 easy to grow vintage plants I'm growing this year for anyone who fancies creating a nostalgic kick of their own this year or next.

Honesty / Lunaria / silver pennies

Time was you would have seen these everywhere, and they were grown not so much for the bee-magnet little purple blooms that flower in early spring the year after sowing, but for the moon-shaped iridescent, mother-of-pearl-like seed pods that emerged when you peeled off the outer coating. The popularity of flower arranging arts and craft classes using dried flowers and foliage may see these stellar plants make a comeback.

This biennial also self seed easily, can survive frost and don't need much care at all.

Some of the calendula and cornflowers I grew last year.

Sweet William

Renowned for their small tightly bunched colourful flowers that bloom through spring into early summer and their sweet fragrance, this is another biennial you don't see very often these days. Also hardy, it too can survive frost and slugs seem to leave them alone.

Wallflowers

Another biennial off the menu for slugs and snails, wallflowers are hard as nails and have a lovely light vanilla/ clove scent. They come in shades of yellow through to oranges, ambers and browns and some are bicoloured, and the flowers last for months.

Godetia flowered all summer long in my garden after growing from seed last spring.

They can handle frost fine and if planted out early enough in the year and the following spring will provide a great splash of colour very early in the new year. Mine were already flowering by Christmas.

Calendula

An under-rated hardy annual or short lived perennial in warmer areas, calendula is an exceptionally easy plant to grow and will flower all summer long a few months after sowing.

It is tough and can be winter sown or grown indoors and planted out later on.

The orange varieties are so intense and vibrant they almost look fake and pictures look AI generated.

These are often the flowers that people will remark upon first.

Sweet Pea

This annual climber is another tough nut and actually prefers cool temperatures. Of the ten listed here, sweet pea is the main one that is already enjoying a resurgence in popularity with many new varieties in all the colours of the rainbow.

Just give it a bit of netting and plenty of water and some plant food and watch it create a wall of colour as it clambers up your fence, wall or doorpost.

Godetia/ clarkia

Godetia is probably the least widely known of the 10 here these days, but it wasn’t always this way.

Once the height of flower fashion, it is surprising that godetia ever fell out of favour given how beautiful it is.

Another hardy annual, godetia bushes out naturally fast and produces stunning cup shaped pink, purple, white, red or bicoloured blooms for months on end.

Grows to around 30 to 40 cms and looks great at the front of a border.

Forget-me-not

The first of the two true blue flowers on the list here, forget me not is another biennial that can survive our winters fine and can be grown in sun or shade.

The low growing ordinary variety produces masses of tiny light blue flowers that are mesmerising. Grow once and like it says on the tin, you won't forget them.

Oxeye daisy

Big and bold, this native wildflowers are big cousins of the common daisy and can sometimes be seen growing wild. You can still see them in some rural areas today but be careful because they can take over.

Carnation

Among the most romantic of flowers, unfortunately carnations are often seen nowadays as old fashioned rather than the classic they are.

While still popular enough for cut flower bouquets, few people make the effort to grow these beautiful perennials in the garden, despite the stunning range of colours they come in. Fun fact- Sweet William and Carnations are dianthus cousins.

Cornflower

The humble cornflower is often passed over these days but if you find it in a plant store or in seeds form, buy it because you won't regret it.

Another hardy one that is fast and easy to grow and can be winter or spring sown, it is a magnet for pollinators. The common original blue cornflower is so striking that the term ‘cornflower blue’ has passed into common parlance.

And as a wee bonus for reading the above, here’s one more:

African marigolds

A relative of the more popular and much smaller French marigolds, these low-maintenance giant versions can grow to 60 cms and will provide big, showy golden, cream, red or orange mopheads of velvety flowers that will bloom for months in a sunny spot.

Slugs adore marigolds though, so best to keep them in pots off the ground.