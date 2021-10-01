98 new social homes in rural Derry falls short of official targets: Delargy

“Over the last year, 98 new social houses began construction in rural areas of Derry and Strabane District Council area. This represented only 5% of the social houses built in the city and district and fell well short of the Housing Executives 11% target. In the past the need for social housing in rural areas was often hidden due to communities being more dispersed. However, the low availability of existing social housing stock, a low turnover of existing homes and a lack of new, affordable homes has clearly exposed the issue,” he said.