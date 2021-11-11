Abbie’s Groom Room newly opened in Derry by 19 year old businesswoman

Abbie’s Groom Room is based in Easy Clean dog wash, a self service dog cleaning business located on Spencer Road.

Abbie, who is originally from Donegal, has always loved animals and is delighted to be able to work so closely with one of her favourite pets.

She said, “I have been open now for about six weeks and its been going great. I rent this space here from Easy Clean dog wash and have been lucky to be able to work with some of their customers. They can be booked on Facebook and you come and wash your dog yourself. I’m happy to clip nails or do a facial trim or anything else you wouldn’t feel comfortable doing yourself for people who bring their dogs to the self service wash. I’m also available to book for a full groom for people who would prefer someone else do it or whatever else you need - I can do anything from head to toe on the dog!

Abbie Gibson, proprietor Abbie’s Groom Room, pictured outside her premises on Spencer Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2145GS – 028

“My favourite dog breed would have to be a schnauzer. I absolutley love them and their cut and everything. I haven’t had one in here yet but I would love to in the future.

“I have a dog myself, Teddy. He’s a Cockapoo and it was because of him I got into grooming. I always wanted to work with animals - I was thinking maybe of being a veterinary nurse but once I got Teddy about a year ago I got really into the grooming side and then one thing led to another and here we are!

“I’m so lucky too that I can bring my dog to work with me. He’s a ‘pandemic puppy’ so he can be a bit weary of people and other dogs but I think it will be good for him to be here and get used to meeting strangers.

“I am only 19 so I was thinking I’m a bit too young for this but I absolutley love it. It can be tough to run your own business and I’m not a fan of putting myself out there and advertising but it has to be done. Sometimes I feel like throwing my phone away after putting a post on social media but it’s a vital aspect of the job to get the word out. I love grooming dogs and doing hands-on work so I really love my job and I hope to do this forever.

Abbie Gibson, proprietor of Abbie’s Groom Room, pictured with Teddy in her premises on Spencer Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2145GS – 026

“For people who have a new puppy, bringing the dog down to a groomer as soon as they are vaccinated is so important. It gets the puppy used to the smells and sounds of the salon and the feeling of the clippers on their skin. There’s not much you can do with a young puppy apart from have fun with them but it is so important that they enjoy coming to the groomers if the owner wants to regularly get them groomed. Like I said though, I have a ‘pandemic puppy’ myself so I understand it wasn’t so easy for some people to get their dogs in and get used to it with lockdown and everything else that was going on.

“I have so many big plans for the future and want to train in so many other aspects of dog care and grooming. I would love to be able to offer a doggy spa or something but I have a good bit to go before I get there. For now, I’m so thankful to be able to do what I love and I’m enjoying every minute of it!”

Abbie’s Groom Room is located at 8 Spencer Road and bookings can be made by calling +44 7561 671391 or Abbie’s Groom Room on Facebook

Abbie Gibson, proprietor of Abbie’s Groom Room, Spencer Road. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2145GS – 025