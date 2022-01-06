Alfie the Westie is lookng for his forever home in Derry

“5 year old Alfie is available for adoption. He was recently adopted but returned for being too vocal! He will bark at any strange or sudden noises, and when he sees any animals on the TV “Alfie is a typical westie, full of mischief and energy and just loves his walks and playtime. While he is an active busy boy, he has poor confirmation on all his legs which gives him a strange gait but doesn’t hold him back. He was X-rayed at our vets and it has been determined that surgery would not be an option to help with this, but veterinary supplements and daily pain relief will help with existing arthritis and delay the onset of more severe disease as he ages. “We are looking for a home with westie experience for Alfie. He could live with children 8 years plus. He is housetrained, neutered, chipped and vaccinated. He is also worm and flea treated to date. “He is in foster in Derry”