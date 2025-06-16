Apex applies for permission for 97 social homes on former agricultural land in Derry’s Upper Galliagh area

By Kevin Mullan
Published 16th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Updated 16th Jun 2025, 11:47 BST
Apex Housing Association (AHA) has applied for permission to develop 97 new social homes on a nine acre tranche of agricultural land in Upper Galliagh.

The proposed development will be erected on ‘undeveloped agricultural lands interspersed by mature trees and hedgerow bound by the Beragh Hill Road to the north and the Upper Galliagh Road to the west’.

The new housing project is on lands zoned for housing under H1B in the Derry Area Plan.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The fresh planning application follows a pre-application consultation last year.

The application site outlined in red.placeholder image
The application site outlined in red.

Apex has now applied to demolish existing agricultural buildings on the site and erect 92 semi-detached dwellings, four apartments and one detached dwelling.

It also proposes open space, landscaping, car parking, associated site works and access arrangements from Upper Galliagh Road.

According to a planning statement prepared by Turley in support of the application the lands are currently undeveloped while ‘the lands immediately south and east of the site are subject to outline planning permission (OPP) for a residential neighbourhood comprising 1400-1500 dwellings’.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The proposed scheme will provide much needed accommodation which will contribute towards alleviating the pressing social housing demand for this specific mix of accommodation,” the statement states.

The new social housing development will form part of a rapidly expanding northern suburb of Derry on the Skeoge lands close to the Donegal border.

"It is considered that the proposal will result in a high-quality residential development which will provide much needed social housing units in the City,” according to the statement submitted by Turley.

Related topics:DerryDonegal
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice