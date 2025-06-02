Bed fellows - flowering plant duos that work well together

Whether it’s in pots, window boxes or in the ground, it’s always beneficial to have a variety of flowering plants and its handy to know which will work well together to create an eye-catching display.

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Some plants are thugs and run roughshod over everything else in the garden, crowding out less vigorous plants. It’s not always easy to tell which ones will do it either.

Examples include English ivy and Creeping Jenny – both of which are often used in decorative mixed flowering pots for sale. Others which can strangle and take over entire garden patches include Mint, and innocent looking Lily of the Valley and Japanese Anemones. We’ll look into what not to plant in your garden at a different time, but just be aware you’ll probably regret ever planting these in the ground.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now onto well-behaved plants that will tolerate and can even benefit from garden bed fellow companions, even in small spaces. When companion planting it’s important to know what season your plants will normally flower in and what height specific plants typically gets to.

Baby's breath and oriental Poppies work well together.

When it comes to pairing colours, it’s down to personal taste. Some people like uniformity, others like myself prefer a riot of colour.

Some plants like Wallflowers and Lunaria (Silver Pennies) will flower from early to late spring and work well together if the former is placed in front of the latter. In May, Aquilegia and Sweet William should begin flowering around the same time.

When it comes to tiny flowers. If you want a cascading effect for hanging baskets, window boxes or pots then trailing Lobelia and Sweet Alyssum are hard to beat. They can be paired easily with any other combination and plug plants are readily available from nurseries. Upright small flowers that grow well in our climate include Forget-Me-Nots, normal Lobelia and Baby’s Breath (Gypsophila). Gypsophila – more often seen in cut flower bouquets than in the garden – pairs very well with tall plants like Oriental poppies, Dahlias and Asters and can flower from late spring through summer.

For window boxes and pots, plants which thrive in the same containers and which will flower all summer long without strangling their neighbours include Petunias and Pansies, fragrant Geraniums and Impatiens (Busy Lizzies), and Violas and French marigolds. Climbing Sweet Pea in pots meanwhile can be fronted with Schizanthus, pansies or or any of the trailing plants mentioned above.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Petunias and pansies are a great combo for window boxes or pots.

In the ground, early flowering pairings that create a striking display over summer, and which flower roughly at the same time and reach similar heights include big white Oxeye Daisies and Blue Cornflowers, orange Calendula (Pot Marigolds) and yellow California Poppies, the purple coneflowers of Echinacea alongside the golden yellow Rudbeckia Goldstrum, Day Lillies and perennial Phlox, and for the back of a border or along a fence, tall upright blue Delphiniums and Hollyhock, which comes in numerous colours with large single or double flowers.

Other tall flowers which pair well at the back include the giant coneflowers of Rudbekia Herbstonne and Sunflowers, and the slightly shorter six footers like the airy Thalictrum Elin and Black Stockings varieties with Verbena Bonariensis.

You can also make Strawberry plant pots decorative with a little Alyssum, while many people swear by pairing tomato plants with marigolds or basil. Carrots and onions or chives can also be beneficial, as can cabbage and sage and the three sisters- corn, beans and squashes, with each providing nutrients and benefits for the other two.

So there’s no shortage of bedfellows and with so many plants now coming into flower, early June a great time to visit your local nursery / garden centre and start getting creative.