Bid to turn former offices in Derry city centre into apartments
Castle Street Apartments Ltd. has applied for permission for the development at 8 Castle Street.
The application relates to the upper storeys of the building.
Under the proposals two one bed apartments and two two bed apartments will be developed on the first and second floors with the ground floor remaining in commercial use.
A design and access statement compiled by Birney Architects and submitted in support of the application states: “There is an opportunity to transform the site into four fully integrated apartments with strong links in the immediate surrounding area while retaining the existing retail space on the ground floor. The site sits on the Castle Street within a mix of uses, predominantly retail.”
Derry City & Strabane District Council’s Planning Committee will ultimately decide on the proposal.
