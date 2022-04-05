Call out for new Inishowen film to highlight mica plight

The project is the brainchild of local director Brendan Moran who has described it as a ‘massive local communtiy project’ that he hopes will attract ‘national and international coverage’.

“It will be made as a ‘sit/com’ and extol many of the beauty spots around Inishowen, incorporating several hospitality venues and business premises,” said Brendan, adding, “opportunities are open for local businesses to be featured in this film, if suitable.”

The film is written by Emil DiVago. It will be directed by Brendan, of Muff-Direct, produced by JC Bonar of The Balor Theatre in Ballybofey, and filmed by Dietrich Bohnhorst Film and Video Productions, Donegal.

Director Brendan Moran.

Brendan is encouraging local actors interested in appearing in the film to get in touch.

“This will have a cast of about twenty local actors and many extras. Local actors aged over 18 can apply by sending brief details and a photograph to [email protected],” he said.

The film-makers are also seeking interest from local businesses who may wish to be featured in the film or those who may be willing to sponsor the production. All proceeds from the film will go towards helping Inishowen families suffering as a result of pattern-cracking in their homes.

“All sponsorship money will be monitored by David Donaghy and Co. Ltd., Chartered Certified Accountant; and all proceeds from the circulation and distribution will then go to those families affected by mica. This could be your chance to gain tremendous publicity for your business, as all contributors will be accredited at the end of the movie, thereby receiving recognition and the gratitude of thousands but you would need to act now,” said Brendan.